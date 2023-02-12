English
    Pix Transmis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.55 crore, down 4.08% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pix Transmissions are:Net Sales at Rs 103.55 crore in December 2022 down 4.08% from Rs. 107.95 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2022 down 30.73% from Rs. 14.41 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.71 crore in December 2022 down 23.24% from Rs. 26.98 crore in December 2021.
    Pix Transmis EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.58 in December 2021.Pix Transmis shares closed at 771.50 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.64% returns over the last 6 months
    Pix Transmissions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.55110.82107.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.55110.82107.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.8644.9946.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.703.021.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.340.47-4.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.3820.1518.94
    Depreciation5.655.945.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.8721.1620.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7515.0920.12
    Other Income1.305.871.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.0620.9721.91
    Interest2.001.881.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.0519.0920.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.0519.0920.21
    Tax3.075.005.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.9814.0914.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.9814.0914.41
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.3310.3410.58
    Diluted EPS7.3310.3410.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.3310.3410.58
    Diluted EPS7.3310.3410.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
