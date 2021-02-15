MARKET NEWS

Pix Transmis Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 103.38 crore, up 30.64% Y-o-Y

February 15, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pix Transmissions are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.38 crore in December 2020 up 30.64% from Rs. 79.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2020 up 165.61% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.84 crore in December 2020 up 88.74% from Rs. 15.81 crore in December 2019.

Pix Transmis EPS has increased to Rs. 12.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.87 in December 2019.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 382.45 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 184.88% returns over the last 6 months and 161.68% over the last 12 months.

Pix Transmissions
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations103.3895.4179.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations103.3895.4179.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials42.5037.8930.35
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.45-5.022.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.7416.7417.21
Depreciation5.024.854.18
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.3014.8415.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.2626.139.49
Other Income1.560.582.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.8226.7011.63
Interest1.972.262.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.8624.458.85
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax22.8624.458.85
Tax5.236.272.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.6218.186.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.6218.186.64
Equity Share Capital13.6313.6313.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.9413.344.87
Diluted EPS12.9413.344.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.9413.344.87
Diluted EPS12.9413.344.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 15, 2021 01:22 pm

