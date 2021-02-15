Pix Transmis Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 103.38 crore, up 30.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.38 crore in December 2020 up 30.64% from Rs. 79.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.62 crore in December 2020 up 165.61% from Rs. 6.64 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.84 crore in December 2020 up 88.74% from Rs. 15.81 crore in December 2019.

Pix Transmis EPS has increased to Rs. 12.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.87 in December 2019.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 382.45 on February 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 184.88% returns over the last 6 months and 161.68% over the last 12 months.