Pix Transmis Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 73.55 crore, up 9.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 73.55 crore in December 2018 up 9.6% from Rs. 67.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.15 crore in December 2018 up 21.11% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.58 crore in December 2018 down 12.52% from Rs. 14.38 crore in December 2017.

Pix Transmis EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.75 in December 2017.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 184.95 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.06% returns over the last 6 months and -1.41% over the last 12 months.