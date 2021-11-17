Pix Transmis Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 122.32 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.32 crore in September 2021 up 20.41% from Rs. 101.59 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.76 crore in September 2021 up 1.33% from Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.89 crore in September 2021 down 0.42% from Rs. 33.03 crore in September 2020.

Pix Transmis EPS has increased to Rs. 14.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 14.32 in September 2020.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 774.15 on November 16, 2021 (BSE)