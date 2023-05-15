English
    Pix Transmis Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.47 crore, up 7.78% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pix Transmissions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.47 crore in March 2023 up 7.78% from Rs. 124.77 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2023 up 23.43% from Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.87 crore in March 2023 up 6.62% from Rs. 30.83 crore in March 2022.

    Pix Transmis EPS has increased to Rs. 14.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.36 in March 2022.

    Pix Transmis shares closed at 840.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.74% returns over the last 6 months and 1.50% over the last 12 months.

    Pix Transmissions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.47112.04124.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.47112.04124.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.7840.8636.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.716.102.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.84-1.0717.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.8423.1022.19
    Depreciation5.745.765.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.4421.1917.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.1316.1122.62
    Other Income0.011.352.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.1317.4625.38
    Interest1.782.001.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.3615.4523.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.3615.4523.46
    Tax6.263.637.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.1011.8215.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.1011.8215.47
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates19.1011.8215.47
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.028.6811.36
    Diluted EPS14.028.6811.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.028.6811.36
    Diluted EPS14.028.6811.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 09:11 am