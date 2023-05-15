Pix Transmis Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 134.47 crore, up 7.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.47 crore in March 2023 up 7.78% from Rs. 124.77 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2023 up 23.43% from Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.87 crore in March 2023 up 6.62% from Rs. 30.83 crore in March 2022.

Pix Transmis EPS has increased to Rs. 14.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.36 in March 2022.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 840.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.74% returns over the last 6 months and 1.50% over the last 12 months.