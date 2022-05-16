 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pix Transmis Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.77 crore, down 3.99% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pix Transmissions are:

Net Sales at Rs 124.77 crore in March 2022 down 3.99% from Rs. 129.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2022 down 29.4% from Rs. 21.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.83 crore in March 2022 down 15.63% from Rs. 36.54 crore in March 2021.

Pix Transmis EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.09 in March 2021.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 822.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Pix Transmissions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 124.77 114.37 129.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 124.77 114.37 129.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.85 46.19 49.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.23 1.71 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.95 -5.83 -1.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.19 21.31 20.71
Depreciation 5.45 5.14 5.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.49 22.61 25.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.62 23.24 30.24
Other Income 2.77 1.50 1.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.38 24.74 31.48
Interest 1.92 1.72 1.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.46 23.02 29.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.46 23.02 29.80
Tax 7.98 5.90 7.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.47 17.12 21.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.47 17.12 21.92
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.47 17.12 21.92
Equity Share Capital 13.63 13.63 13.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.36 12.56 16.09
Diluted EPS 11.36 12.56 16.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.36 12.56 16.09
Diluted EPS 11.36 12.56 16.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 12:44 pm
