Pix Transmis Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 124.77 crore, down 3.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.77 crore in March 2022 down 3.99% from Rs. 129.95 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.47 crore in March 2022 down 29.4% from Rs. 21.92 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.83 crore in March 2022 down 15.63% from Rs. 36.54 crore in March 2021.

Pix Transmis EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.09 in March 2021.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 822.45 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)