    Pix Transmis Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.82 crore, down 7.06% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pix Transmissions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.82 crore in June 2023 down 7.06% from Rs. 120.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in June 2023 down 10.46% from Rs. 17.68 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.75 crore in June 2023 down 8.59% from Rs. 31.45 crore in June 2022.

    Pix Transmis EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.97 in June 2022.

    Pix Transmis shares closed at 1,416.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.88% returns over the last 6 months and 51.17% over the last 12 months.

    Pix Transmissions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.82134.47120.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.82134.47120.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.0243.7844.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.234.713.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.895.840.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.5023.8428.54
    Depreciation5.765.745.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.7123.4417.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.5027.1319.25
    Other Income3.490.016.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9927.1325.58
    Interest1.461.781.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.5425.3623.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.5425.3623.71
    Tax5.716.266.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.8319.1017.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.8319.1017.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.8319.1017.68
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6214.0212.97
    Diluted EPS11.6214.0212.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6214.0212.97
    Diluted EPS11.6214.0212.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!