Pix Transmis Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.82 crore, down 7.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.82 crore in June 2023 down 7.06% from Rs. 120.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.83 crore in June 2023 down 10.46% from Rs. 17.68 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.75 crore in June 2023 down 8.59% from Rs. 31.45 crore in June 2022.

Pix Transmis EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.97 in June 2022.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 1,416.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 79.88% returns over the last 6 months and 51.17% over the last 12 months.