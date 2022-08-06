 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pix Transmis Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.31 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pix Transmissions are:

Net Sales at Rs 120.31 crore in June 2022 up 16.76% from Rs. 103.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.68 crore in June 2022 up 7.24% from Rs. 16.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.45 crore in June 2022 up 9.43% from Rs. 28.74 crore in June 2021.

Pix Transmis EPS has increased to Rs. 12.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.10 in June 2021.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 937.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE)

Pix Transmissions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 120.31 124.77 103.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 120.31 124.77 103.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.78 36.85 44.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.50 2.23 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.76 17.95 -7.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.54 22.19 21.34
Depreciation 5.87 5.45 5.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.60 17.49 17.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.25 22.62 21.38
Other Income 6.33 2.77 2.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.58 25.38 23.68
Interest 1.86 1.92 1.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.71 23.46 21.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 23.71 23.46 21.99
Tax 6.04 7.98 5.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.68 15.47 16.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.68 15.47 16.49
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.68 15.47 16.49
Equity Share Capital 13.62 13.63 13.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.97 11.36 12.10
Diluted EPS 12.97 11.36 12.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.97 11.36 12.10
Diluted EPS 12.97 11.36 12.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:33 am
