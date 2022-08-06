Pix Transmis Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 120.31 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.31 crore in June 2022 up 16.76% from Rs. 103.04 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.68 crore in June 2022 up 7.24% from Rs. 16.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.45 crore in June 2022 up 9.43% from Rs. 28.74 crore in June 2021.

Pix Transmis EPS has increased to Rs. 12.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.10 in June 2021.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 937.65 on August 04, 2022 (NSE)