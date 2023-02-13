Pix Transmis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.04 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.03% from Rs. 114.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2022 down 30.95% from Rs. 17.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2022 down 22.29% from Rs. 29.88 crore in December 2021.