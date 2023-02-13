 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pix Transmis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.04 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pix Transmissions are:

Net Sales at Rs 112.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.03% from Rs. 114.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2022 down 30.95% from Rs. 17.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2022 down 22.29% from Rs. 29.88 crore in December 2021.

Pix Transmissions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 112.04 119.44 114.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 112.04 119.44 114.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.86 44.99 46.19
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.10 1.87 1.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.07 2.67 -5.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 23.10 22.79 21.31
Depreciation 5.76 5.98 5.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.19 23.16 22.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.11 17.99 23.24
Other Income 1.35 5.84 1.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.46 23.83 24.74
Interest 2.00 1.85 1.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.45 21.98 23.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.45 21.98 23.02
Tax 3.63 5.76 5.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.82 16.22 17.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.82 16.22 17.12
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.82 16.22 17.12
Equity Share Capital 13.62 13.62 13.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.68 11.90 12.56
Diluted EPS 8.68 11.90 12.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.68 11.90 12.56
Diluted EPS 8.68 11.90 12.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
