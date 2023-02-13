English
    Pix Transmis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.04 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pix Transmissions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 112.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.03% from Rs. 114.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2022 down 30.95% from Rs. 17.12 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2022 down 22.29% from Rs. 29.88 crore in December 2021.

    Pix Transmissions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations112.04119.44114.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations112.04119.44114.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.8644.9946.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.101.871.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.072.67-5.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.1022.7921.31
    Depreciation5.765.985.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1923.1622.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1117.9923.24
    Other Income1.355.841.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4623.8324.74
    Interest2.001.851.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.4521.9823.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.4521.9823.02
    Tax3.635.765.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.8216.2217.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.8216.2217.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.8216.2217.12
    Equity Share Capital13.6213.6213.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.6811.9012.56
    Diluted EPS8.6811.9012.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.6811.9012.56
    Diluted EPS8.6811.9012.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
