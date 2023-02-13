Pix Transmis Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 112.04 crore, down 2.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.04 crore in December 2022 down 2.03% from Rs. 114.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.82 crore in December 2022 down 30.95% from Rs. 17.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.22 crore in December 2022 down 22.29% from Rs. 29.88 crore in December 2021.

Pix Transmis EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.56 in December 2021.

Pix Transmis shares closed at 787.20 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.96% returns over the last 6 months