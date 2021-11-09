Pitti Engineeri Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 242.23 crore, up 79.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.23 crore in September 2021 up 79.49% from Rs. 134.95 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.95 crore in September 2021 up 28.36% from Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.31 crore in September 2021 up 44.42% from Rs. 24.45 crore in September 2020.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has increased to Rs. 4.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.15 in September 2020.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 188.60 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)