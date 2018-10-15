Pitti Engineeri Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 172.74 crore, up 105.75% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 172.74 crore in September 2018 up 105.75% from Rs. 83.96 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.95 crore in September 2018 up 138.25% from Rs. 3.34 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.31 crore in September 2018 up 144.4% from Rs. 8.31 crore in September 2017.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has increased to Rs. 2.70 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.44 in September 2017.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 79.30 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given 92.94% returns over the last 6 months and 148.20% over the last 12 months.