 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pitti Engineeri Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 271.39 crore, up 59.32% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pitti Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 271.39 crore in March 2022 up 59.32% from Rs. 170.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2022 down 5.65% from Rs. 21.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.44 crore in March 2022 up 9.92% from Rs. 45.89 crore in March 2021.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.62 in March 2021.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 275.05 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 34.37% returns over the last 6 months and 266.49% over the last 12 months.

Pitti Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 271.39 264.83 170.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 271.39 264.83 170.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 191.53 209.29 119.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.20 -15.36 -7.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.29 19.70 17.20
Depreciation 11.14 9.43 8.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.01 16.93 14.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.23 24.84 18.26
Other Income 15.07 0.63 19.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.30 25.47 37.43
Interest 12.29 9.88 9.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.01 15.60 28.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.01 15.60 28.32
Tax 6.99 4.07 7.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.01 11.52 21.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.01 11.52 21.21
Equity Share Capital 16.03 16.03 16.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.24 3.60 6.62
Diluted EPS 6.24 3.60 6.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.24 3.60 6.62
Diluted EPS 6.24 3.60 6.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Pitti Engineeri #Pitti Engineering #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.