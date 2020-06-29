Pitti Engineeri Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 112.95 crore, down 26.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 112.95 crore in March 2020 down 26.43% from Rs. 153.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2020 down 76.92% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.99 crore in March 2020 down 17.85% from Rs. 21.90 crore in March 2019.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.83 in March 2019.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 30.75 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.08% returns over the last 6 months and -33.66% over the last 12 months.