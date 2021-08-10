Pitti Engineeri Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 175.38 crore, up 184.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 175.38 crore in June 2021 up 184.93% from Rs. 61.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.40 crore in June 2021 up 175.7% from Rs. 9.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.41 crore in June 2021 up 984.35% from Rs. 2.62 crore in June 2020.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.05 in June 2020.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 199.95 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 201.36% returns over the last 6 months and 564.29% over the last 12 months.