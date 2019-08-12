Pitti Engineeri Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 149.69 crore, up 14.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.69 crore in June 2019 up 14.66% from Rs. 130.55 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2019 up 11.31% from Rs. 4.03 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.89 crore in June 2019 up 13.19% from Rs. 19.34 crore in June 2018.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2018.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 37.20 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.45% returns over the last 6 months and -58.69% over the last 12 months.