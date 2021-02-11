Pitti Engineeri Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 151.32 crore, up 28.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.32 crore in December 2020 up 28.32% from Rs. 117.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2020 up 78.78% from Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.59 crore in December 2020 up 25.38% from Rs. 20.41 crore in December 2019.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2019.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 66.30 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)