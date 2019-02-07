Pitti Engineeri Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 165.42 crore, up 113.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.42 crore in December 2018 up 113.99% from Rs. 77.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.09 crore in December 2018 up 90.45% from Rs. 2.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.58 crore in December 2018 up 94.32% from Rs. 11.62 crore in December 2017.

Pitti Engineeri EPS has increased to Rs. 1.74 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.09 in December 2017.

Pitti Engineeri shares closed at 79.30 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given 92.94% returns over the last 6 months and 148.20% over the last 12 months.