    Pithampur Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 52.41% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pithampur Poly Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 52.41% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 64.88% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 850% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    Pithampur Poly shares closed at 10.50 on October 10, 2022 (BSE)

    Pithampur Poly Products
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.280.150.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.280.150.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.10----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00--0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.09
    Depreciation0.030.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.020.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.04-0.01
    Other Income0.150.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.160.04-0.01
    Interest0.42--0.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.260.04-0.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.260.04-0.34
    Tax-0.05-0.080.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.210.12-0.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.210.12-0.59
    Equity Share Capital4.874.874.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.430.24-1.21
    Diluted EPS-0.430.24-1.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.430.24-1.21
    Diluted EPS-0.430.24-1.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 10:33 am