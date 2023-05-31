Pithampur Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 52.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 52.41% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 64.88% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 850% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

Pithampur Poly shares closed at 10.50 on October 10, 2022 (BSE)