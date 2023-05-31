Pithampur Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 52.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pithampur Poly Products are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 52.41% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 64.88% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 up 850% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.
Pithampur Poly shares closed at 10.50 on October 10, 2022 (BSE)
|Pithampur Poly Products
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|0.15
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|0.15
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.10
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|--
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.04
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|0.04
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.42
|--
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.04
|-0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|0.04
|-0.34
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.08
|0.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|0.12
|-0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|0.12
|-0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|4.87
|4.87
|4.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.24
|-1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.24
|-1.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|0.24
|-1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|0.24
|-1.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited