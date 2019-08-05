Piramal Phytoca Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, down 44.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in June 2019 down 44.08% from Rs. 6.92 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.84 crore in June 2019 down 28.43% from Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.44 crore in June 2019 down 15.44% from Rs. 2.98 crore in June 2018.

Piramal Phytoca shares closed at 26.00 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.06% returns over the last 6 months and -33.84% over the last 12 months.