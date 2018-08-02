Piramal Phytoca standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 6.92 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.92 2.16 3.62 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.92 2.16 3.62 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.35 0.12 0.29 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.64 0.39 2.22 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.17 0.06 0.09 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.69 2.91 2.58 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- 1.94 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.44 7.28 1.09 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.04 -8.61 -4.60 Other Income 0.05 0.01 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.99 -8.60 -4.56 Interest -- 0.02 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.99 -8.62 -4.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -2.99 -8.62 -4.56 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.99 -8.62 -4.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.99 -8.62 -4.56 Equity Share Capital 25.96 25.96 25.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.20 -3.30 -1.80 Diluted EPS -1.20 -3.30 -1.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.20 -3.30 -1.80 Diluted EPS -1.20 -3.30 -1.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited