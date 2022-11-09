 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Piramal Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 828.87 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 828.87 crore in September 2022 up 3.27% from Rs. 802.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.33 crore in September 2022 down 48.11% from Rs. 91.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.53 crore in September 2022 down 4.21% from Rs. 171.76 crore in September 2021.

Piramal Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.

Piramal Pharma shares closed at 163.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)

Piramal Pharma
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 828.87 746.47
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 828.87 746.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 298.60 280.13
Purchase of Traded Goods 147.99 138.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.10 6.83
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 137.36 132.84
Depreciation 47.11 44.78
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 221.19 254.21
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 -110.90
Other Income 117.70 106.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.42 -4.29
Interest 28.56 20.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.86 -24.60
Exceptional Items -6.96 --
P/L Before Tax 81.90 -24.60
Tax 34.57 -7.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.33 -17.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.33 -17.12
Equity Share Capital 1,193.32 1,185.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.40 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.40 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals &amp; Drugs #Piramal Pharma #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.