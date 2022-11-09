Piramal Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 828.87 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 828.87 crore in September 2022 up 3.27% from Rs. 802.62 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.33 crore in September 2022 down 48.11% from Rs. 91.22 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.53 crore in September 2022 down 4.21% from Rs. 171.76 crore in September 2021.

Piramal Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.

Piramal Pharma shares closed at 163.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)