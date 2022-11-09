English
    Piramal Pharma Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 828.87 crore, up 3.27% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 828.87 crore in September 2022 up 3.27% from Rs. 802.62 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.33 crore in September 2022 down 48.11% from Rs. 91.22 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.53 crore in September 2022 down 4.21% from Rs. 171.76 crore in September 2021.

    Piramal Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2021.

    Piramal Pharma shares closed at 163.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)

    Piramal Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations828.87746.47
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations828.87746.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials298.60280.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods147.99138.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.106.83
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost137.36132.84
    Depreciation47.1144.78
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses221.19254.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.28-110.90
    Other Income117.70106.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.42-4.29
    Interest28.5620.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.86-24.60
    Exceptional Items-6.96--
    P/L Before Tax81.90-24.60
    Tax34.57-7.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.33-17.12
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.33-17.12
    Equity Share Capital1,193.321,185.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.40-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.40-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.40-0.14
    Diluted EPS0.40-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

