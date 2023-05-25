Piramal Pharma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,054.58 crore, down 6.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,054.58 crore in March 2023 down 6.43% from Rs. 1,127.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.70 crore in March 2023 down 72.46% from Rs. 151.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 152.43 crore in March 2023 down 40.81% from Rs. 257.54 crore in March 2022.

Piramal Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.28 in March 2022.

Piramal Pharma shares closed at 74.06 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.19% returns over the last 6 months