Piramal Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 846.43 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 846.43 crore in June 2023 up 13.39% from Rs. 746.47 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.36 crore in June 2023 down 94.86% from Rs. 17.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.27 crore in June 2023 up 6.87% from Rs. 40.49 crore in June 2022.

Piramal Pharma shares closed at 105.75 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.06% returns over the last 6 months