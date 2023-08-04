English
    Piramal Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 846.43 crore, up 13.39% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 846.43 crore in June 2023 up 13.39% from Rs. 746.47 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.36 crore in June 2023 down 94.86% from Rs. 17.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.27 crore in June 2023 up 6.87% from Rs. 40.49 crore in June 2022.

    Piramal Pharma shares closed at 105.75 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.06% returns over the last 6 months

    Piramal Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations846.431,054.58746.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations846.431,054.58746.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials326.33308.90280.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods151.75124.53138.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-65.0595.946.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost159.05146.91132.84
    Depreciation50.3753.0144.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses257.76288.75254.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.7836.54-110.90
    Other Income26.6862.88106.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.1099.42-4.29
    Interest33.8033.7820.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-40.9065.64-24.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-40.9065.64-24.60
    Tax-7.5423.94-7.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-33.3641.70-17.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-33.3641.70-17.12
    Equity Share Capital1,193.321,193.321,185.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.280.35-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.280.35-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.280.35-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.280.35-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

