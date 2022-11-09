Piramal Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,720.01 crore, up 9.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Pharma are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,720.01 crore in September 2022 up 9.03% from Rs. 1,577.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.34 crore in September 2022 down 202.13% from Rs. 36.56 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.78 crore in September 2022 up 2% from Rs. 214.49 crore in September 2021.
Piramal Pharma shares closed at 163.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Piramal Pharma
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,720.01
|1,481.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,720.01
|1,481.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|433.87
|411.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|222.44
|195.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.63
|-33.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|470.05
|460.54
|Depreciation
|166.19
|161.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|413.46
|430.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.37
|-144.58
|Other Income
|46.22
|71.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|52.59
|-72.73
|Interest
|82.98
|62.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.39
|-135.03
|Exceptional Items
|-6.96
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-37.35
|-135.03
|Tax
|11.08
|-6.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-48.43
|-128.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-48.43
|-128.94
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|11.09
|19.89
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-37.34
|-109.05
|Equity Share Capital
|1,193.32
|1,185.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.41
|-1.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited