Piramal Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,720.01 crore, up 9.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Pharma are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,720.01 crore in September 2022 up 9.03% from Rs. 1,577.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.34 crore in September 2022 down 202.13% from Rs. 36.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.78 crore in September 2022 up 2% from Rs. 214.49 crore in September 2021.

Piramal Pharma shares closed at 163.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)

Piramal Pharma
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,720.01 1,481.99
Other Operating Income -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,720.01 1,481.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 433.87 411.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 222.44 195.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.63 -33.06
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 470.05 460.54
Depreciation 166.19 161.66
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 413.46 430.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.37 -144.58
Other Income 46.22 71.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.59 -72.73
Interest 82.98 62.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -30.39 -135.03
Exceptional Items -6.96 --
P/L Before Tax -37.35 -135.03
Tax 11.08 -6.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -48.43 -128.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -48.43 -128.94
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 11.09 19.89
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -37.34 -109.05
Equity Share Capital 1,193.32 1,185.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.92
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.41 -1.09
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
