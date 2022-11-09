English
    Piramal Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,720.01 crore, up 9.03% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,720.01 crore in September 2022 up 9.03% from Rs. 1,577.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.34 crore in September 2022 down 202.13% from Rs. 36.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.78 crore in September 2022 up 2% from Rs. 214.49 crore in September 2021.

    Piramal Pharma shares closed at 163.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)

    Piramal Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,720.011,481.99
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations1,720.011,481.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials433.87411.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods222.44195.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.63-33.06
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost470.05460.54
    Depreciation166.19161.66
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses413.46430.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.37-144.58
    Other Income46.2271.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.59-72.73
    Interest82.9862.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-30.39-135.03
    Exceptional Items-6.96--
    P/L Before Tax-37.35-135.03
    Tax11.08-6.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-48.43-128.94
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-48.43-128.94
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates11.0919.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-37.34-109.05
    Equity Share Capital1,193.321,185.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.92
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.41-1.09
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

