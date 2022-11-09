Piramal Pharma Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,720.01 crore, up 9.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,720.01 crore in September 2022 up 9.03% from Rs. 1,577.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.34 crore in September 2022 down 202.13% from Rs. 36.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.78 crore in September 2022 up 2% from Rs. 214.49 crore in September 2021.

Piramal Pharma shares closed at 163.90 on November 07, 2022 (NSE)