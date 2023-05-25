Piramal Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,163.58 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 2,163.58 crore in March 2023 up 1.51% from Rs. 2,131.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.11 crore in March 2023 down 75.44% from Rs. 204.06 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.77 crore in March 2023 down 21.07% from Rs. 476.10 crore in March 2022.
Piramal Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2022.
|Piramal Pharma shares closed at 73.95 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -44.46% returns over the last 6 months
|Piramal Pharma
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,163.58
|1,715.97
|2,131.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,163.58
|1,715.97
|2,131.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|486.76
|350.00
|415.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|202.45
|331.75
|228.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|150.51
|-56.44
|196.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|473.53
|492.23
|402.91
|Depreciation
|184.41
|164.43
|165.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|499.06
|511.10
|490.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|166.86
|-77.10
|232.80
|Other Income
|24.50
|82.54
|78.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|191.36
|5.44
|310.94
|Interest
|104.25
|94.65
|57.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|87.11
|-89.21
|253.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|87.11
|-89.21
|253.88
|Tax
|44.78
|16.54
|68.88
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|42.33
|-105.75
|185.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|42.33
|-105.75
|185.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|7.78
|15.57
|19.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|50.11
|-90.18
|204.06
|Equity Share Capital
|1,193.32
|1,193.32
|1,185.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.42
|-0.76
|1.72
|Diluted EPS
|0.42
|-0.76
|1.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.42
|-0.76
|1.72
|Diluted EPS
|0.42
|-0.76
|1.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited