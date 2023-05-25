English
    Piramal Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,163.58 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 2,163.58 crore in March 2023 up 1.51% from Rs. 2,131.36 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.11 crore in March 2023 down 75.44% from Rs. 204.06 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 375.77 crore in March 2023 down 21.07% from Rs. 476.10 crore in March 2022.
    Piramal Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.72 in March 2022.Piramal Pharma shares closed at 73.95 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -44.46% returns over the last 6 months
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,163.581,715.972,131.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,163.581,715.972,131.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials486.76350.00415.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods202.45331.75228.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks150.51-56.44196.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost473.53492.23402.91
    Depreciation184.41164.43165.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses499.06511.10490.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax166.86-77.10232.80
    Other Income24.5082.5478.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax191.365.44310.94
    Interest104.2594.6557.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.11-89.21253.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax87.11-89.21253.88
    Tax44.7816.5468.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.33-105.75185.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.33-105.75185.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates7.7815.5719.06
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates50.11-90.18204.06
    Equity Share Capital1,193.321,193.321,185.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.42-0.761.72
    Diluted EPS0.42-0.761.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.42-0.761.72
    Diluted EPS0.42-0.761.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
