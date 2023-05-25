Piramal Pharma Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,163.58 crore, up 1.51% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,163.58 1,715.97 2,131.36 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,163.58 1,715.97 2,131.36 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 486.76 350.00 415.39 Purchase of Traded Goods 202.45 331.75 228.36 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 150.51 -56.44 196.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 473.53 492.23 402.91 Depreciation 184.41 164.43 165.16 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 499.06 511.10 490.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 166.86 -77.10 232.80 Other Income 24.50 82.54 78.14 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 191.36 5.44 310.94 Interest 104.25 94.65 57.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.11 -89.21 253.88 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 87.11 -89.21 253.88 Tax 44.78 16.54 68.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.33 -105.75 185.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.33 -105.75 185.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.78 15.57 19.06 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 50.11 -90.18 204.06 Equity Share Capital 1,193.32 1,193.32 1,185.91 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.42 -0.76 1.72 Diluted EPS 0.42 -0.76 1.72 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.42 -0.76 1.72 Diluted EPS 0.42 -0.76 1.72 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited