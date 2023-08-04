Piramal Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,748.85 crore, up 18.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,748.85 crore in June 2023 up 18.01% from Rs. 1,481.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.58 crore in June 2023 up 9.6% from Rs. 109.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.63 crore in June 2023 up 91.87% from Rs. 88.93 crore in June 2022.

Piramal Pharma shares closed at 105.75 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.12% returns over the last 6 months