English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Piramal Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,748.85 crore, up 18.01% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,748.85 crore in June 2023 up 18.01% from Rs. 1,481.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.58 crore in June 2023 up 9.6% from Rs. 109.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.63 crore in June 2023 up 91.87% from Rs. 88.93 crore in June 2022.

    Piramal Pharma shares closed at 105.75 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.12% returns over the last 6 months

    Piramal Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,748.852,163.581,481.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,748.852,163.581,481.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials417.40486.76411.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods268.19202.45195.56
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-58.86150.51-33.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost495.54473.53460.54
    Depreciation173.61184.41161.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses494.26499.06430.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-41.29166.86-144.58
    Other Income38.3124.5071.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.98191.36-72.73
    Interest118.52104.2562.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-121.5087.11-135.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-121.5087.11-135.03
    Tax-8.5344.78-6.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-112.9742.33-128.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-112.9742.33-128.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates14.397.7819.89
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-98.5850.11-109.05
    Equity Share Capital1,193.321,193.321,185.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.830.42-0.92
    Diluted EPS-0.830.42-0.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.830.42-0.92
    Diluted EPS-0.830.42-0.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals & Drugs #Piramal Pharma #Results
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!