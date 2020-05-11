App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 09:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Piramal Enterprises posts net loss of Rs 1,702.59 crore in Q4

During the quarter, Piramal Enterprises' revenue from pharmaceuticals stood at Rs 1,622.58 crore as against Rs 1,475.76 in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Piramal Enterprises on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,702.59 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 454.63 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, Piramal Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

Its total revenue from operations dropped 1.98 per cent to Rs 3,341 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 3,408.52 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

"The Group has estimated and recognised an additional expected credit loss of Rs 1,903 crore on certain financial assets, on account of the anticipated effect of the global health pandemic," the company said.

Close

"As a result of the uncertainties resulting from COVID-19, the impact of this pandemic may be different from those estimated as on the date of approval of these financial results and the Group will continue to monitor any changes to the future economic conditions," it added.

related news

Its total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 4,876.77 crore.

Commenting on the results Piramal Enterprises Chairman Ajay Piramal said, "The last few quarters have been challenging for the Indian economy. The situation has further worsened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a subsequent economic recovery likely to be long-drawn."

"To navigate through such an environment, we have significantly strengthened and deleveraged our balance sheet through multiple initiatives to raise capital."

During the quarter, Piramal Enterprises' revenue from pharmaceuticals stood at Rs 1,622.58 crore as against Rs 1,475.76 in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Revenue from financial services segment stood at Rs 1,718.42 crore during the quarter as against Rs 1,932.76 crore in the year-ago period.

The company had on January 17, 2020 approved divestment of its entire stake in healthcare insights and analytics business, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, to Clarivate Analytics Plc and its subsidiaries for an aggregate consideration of approximately USD 950 million.

"USD 900 million was received, on the closing date and the balance USD 50 million would be received at the end of twelve months from the closing of the transaction.

"Consequently, profit before tax and tax expenses relating to the Healthcare Insights and Analytics business have been disclosed separately as discontinued operations as part of the above results," the company said.

For fiscal year 2019-20, Piramal Enterprises net profit stood at Rs 21.14 crore. It was at Rs 1,464.09 crore in the previous year.

Its total revenue from operations in the fiscal stood at Rs 13,068.29 crore. It was at Rs 11,882.59 crore in 2018-19.

According to the company, it transferred certain financial assets to wholly owned subsidiaries, hence "the results for year ended March 31, 2020 are not comparable with the results of the earlier periods presented."

"Our pharma business continues to be operational despite COVID -19 lockdowns and has delivered a healthy revenue growth of 13 per cent YoY to INR 5,419 crore and an EBITDA margin of 26 per cent for FY20," Piramal said.

The revenue from financial services business was at Rs 7,649.42 crore in FY20.

Meanwhile in a separate filing, the company informed the BSE that its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 14 per equity share.

"Keeping in mind the global environment of heightened uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on one hand and on the other, the recent sale of our DRG business as well as the interest of the minority shareholders, the board has recommended a dividend of INR 14 per share for the approval of the shareholders in the AGM," the company said.

Shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd on Monday settled 5.21 per cent higher at Rs 932.25 on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Business #Piramal Enterprises #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Extend force majeure benefit to homebuyers too: BJP MP and FPCE write to housing minister

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus wrap May 11: PM Modi interacts with chief ministers; Wuhan reports first cluster since end of lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

Coronavirus lockdown: German national 'living' at Delhi airport for 2 months

most popular

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

When will air traffic in India return to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

Labour Laws | States could turn to the four codes set by the Centre

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.