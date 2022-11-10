 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piramal Enter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 455.04 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 455.04 crore in September 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 515.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.51 crore in September 2022 down 247.09% from Rs. 34.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 495.11 crore in September 2022 down 299.46% from Rs. 248.23 crore in September 2021.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 888.85 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -54.78% returns over the last 6 months and -67.94% over the last 12 months.

Piramal Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 455.04 513.27 515.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 455.04 513.27 515.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 62.97 161.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 207.87 97.92
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 1.99 -4.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.77 19.89 27.84
Depreciation 6.88 5.60 6.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 5.02 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 950.20 64.61 34.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -522.81 145.32 191.39
Other Income 20.82 42.77 50.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -501.99 188.09 242.14
Interest 150.32 155.72 202.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -652.31 32.37 39.55
Exceptional Items 452.30 -- -10.20
P/L Before Tax -200.01 32.37 29.35
Tax -149.50 4.29 -4.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -50.51 28.08 34.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -50.51 28.08 34.34
Equity Share Capital 47.73 47.73 47.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.12 1.18 1.44
Diluted EPS -2.12 1.18 1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.12 1.18 1.44
Diluted EPS -2.12 1.18 1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm
