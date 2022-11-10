Piramal Enter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 455.04 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 455.04 crore in September 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 515.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.51 crore in September 2022 down 247.09% from Rs. 34.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 495.11 crore in September 2022 down 299.46% from Rs. 248.23 crore in September 2021.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 888.85 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -54.78% returns over the last 6 months and -67.94% over the last 12 months.