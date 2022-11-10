English
    Piramal Enter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 455.04 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 455.04 crore in September 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 515.35 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.51 crore in September 2022 down 247.09% from Rs. 34.34 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 495.11 crore in September 2022 down 299.46% from Rs. 248.23 crore in September 2021.

    Piramal Enter shares closed at 888.85 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -54.78% returns over the last 6 months and -67.94% over the last 12 months.

    Piramal Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations455.04513.27515.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations455.04513.27515.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--62.97161.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods--207.8797.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--1.99-4.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.7719.8927.84
    Depreciation6.885.606.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--5.02--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses950.2064.6134.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-522.81145.32191.39
    Other Income20.8242.7750.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-501.99188.09242.14
    Interest150.32155.72202.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-652.3132.3739.55
    Exceptional Items452.30---10.20
    P/L Before Tax-200.0132.3729.35
    Tax-149.504.29-4.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-50.5128.0834.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-50.5128.0834.34
    Equity Share Capital47.7347.7347.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.121.181.44
    Diluted EPS-2.121.181.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.121.181.44
    Diluted EPS-2.121.181.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

