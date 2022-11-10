Piramal Enter Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 455.04 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y
November 10, 2022 / 02:39 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 455.04 crore in September 2022 down 11.7% from Rs. 515.35 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.51 crore in September 2022 down 247.09% from Rs. 34.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 495.11 crore in September 2022 down 299.46% from Rs. 248.23 crore in September 2021.
Piramal Enter shares closed at 888.85 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -54.78% returns over the last 6 months and -67.94% over the last 12 months.
|Piramal Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|455.04
|513.27
|515.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|455.04
|513.27
|515.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|62.97
|161.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|207.87
|97.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|1.99
|-4.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.77
|19.89
|27.84
|Depreciation
|6.88
|5.60
|6.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|5.02
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|950.20
|64.61
|34.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-522.81
|145.32
|191.39
|Other Income
|20.82
|42.77
|50.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-501.99
|188.09
|242.14
|Interest
|150.32
|155.72
|202.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-652.31
|32.37
|39.55
|Exceptional Items
|452.30
|--
|-10.20
|P/L Before Tax
|-200.01
|32.37
|29.35
|Tax
|-149.50
|4.29
|-4.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-50.51
|28.08
|34.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-50.51
|28.08
|34.34
|Equity Share Capital
|47.73
|47.73
|47.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.12
|1.18
|1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.12
|1.18
|1.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.12
|1.18
|1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.12
|1.18
|1.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited