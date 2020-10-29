Piramal Enter Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,026.45 crore, down 28.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,026.45 crore in September 2020 down 28.86% from Rs. 1,442.90 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.31 crore in September 2020 down 83.75% from Rs. 635.68 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 542.75 crore in September 2020 down 52.67% from Rs. 1,146.66 crore in September 2019.

Piramal Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.36 in September 2020 from Rs. 31.97 in September 2019.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,282.05 on October 28, 2020 (BSE) and has given 37.32% returns over the last 6 months and -23.05% over the last 12 months.