Piramal Enter Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 904.94 crore, up 12.8% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 904.94 crore in September 2018 up 12.8% from Rs. 802.25 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 358.26 crore in September 2018 up 137.79% from Rs. 150.66 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 809.11 crore in September 2018 up 64.43% from Rs. 492.08 crore in September 2017.

Piramal Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 18.04 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.73 in September 2017.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,934.90 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.66% returns over the last 6 months and -28.92% over the last 12 months.