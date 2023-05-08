Piramal Enter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.53 crore, down 68.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 180.53 crore in March 2023 down 68.53% from Rs. 573.64 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.88 crore in March 2023 down 117.99% from Rs. 316.23 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.43 crore in March 2023 down 70.36% from Rs. 534.52 crore in March 2022.
Piramal Enter shares closed at 734.85 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.79% returns over the last 6 months and -63.67% over the last 12 months.
|Piramal Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|180.53
|3,763.21
|573.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|180.53
|3,763.21
|573.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|118.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|240.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-97.61
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.82
|34.59
|32.69
|Depreciation
|2.13
|8.47
|6.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.04
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.80
|615.70
|47.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|147.78
|3,104.45
|226.19
|Other Income
|8.52
|10.70
|302.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|156.30
|3,115.15
|528.36
|Interest
|166.78
|164.54
|167.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.48
|2,950.61
|360.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.48
|2,950.61
|360.60
|Tax
|46.40
|58.41
|44.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-56.88
|2,892.20
|316.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-56.88
|2,892.20
|316.23
|Equity Share Capital
|47.73
|47.73
|47.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|121.18
|13.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|121.17
|13.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|121.18
|13.25
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|121.17
|13.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited