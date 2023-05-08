Piramal Enter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.53 crore, down 68.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.53 crore in March 2023 down 68.53% from Rs. 573.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.88 crore in March 2023 down 117.99% from Rs. 316.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.43 crore in March 2023 down 70.36% from Rs. 534.52 crore in March 2022.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 734.85 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.79% returns over the last 6 months and -63.67% over the last 12 months.