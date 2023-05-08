English
    Piramal Enter Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.53 crore, down 68.53% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 180.53 crore in March 2023 down 68.53% from Rs. 573.64 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 56.88 crore in March 2023 down 117.99% from Rs. 316.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.43 crore in March 2023 down 70.36% from Rs. 534.52 crore in March 2022.

    Piramal Enter shares closed at 734.85 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.79% returns over the last 6 months and -63.67% over the last 12 months.

    Piramal Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations180.533,763.21573.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations180.533,763.21573.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----118.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods----240.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-----97.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.8234.5932.69
    Depreciation2.138.476.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.80615.7047.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.783,104.45226.19
    Other Income8.5210.70302.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax156.303,115.15528.36
    Interest166.78164.54167.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.482,950.61360.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.482,950.61360.60
    Tax46.4058.4144.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-56.882,892.20316.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-56.882,892.20316.23
    Equity Share Capital47.7347.7347.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.38121.1813.25
    Diluted EPS-2.38121.1713.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.38121.1813.25
    Diluted EPS-2.38121.1713.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
