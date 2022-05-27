 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Piramal Enter Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 573.64 crore, up 16.22% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 573.64 crore in March 2022 up 16.22% from Rs. 493.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 316.23 crore in March 2022 up 301.77% from Rs. 78.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 534.52 crore in March 2022 up 68.33% from Rs. 317.54 crore in March 2021.

Piramal Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 13.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in March 2021.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,855.90 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Piramal Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 573.64 623.91 493.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 573.64 623.91 493.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 118.30 82.71 119.89
Purchase of Traded Goods 240.27 114.43 61.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -97.61 29.03 14.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.69 29.86 23.40
Depreciation 6.16 5.70 7.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.04 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.60 41.26 -20.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 226.19 320.92 287.06
Other Income 302.17 78.60 23.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 528.36 399.52 310.10
Interest 167.76 207.35 180.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 360.60 192.17 129.22
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 360.60 192.17 129.22
Tax 44.37 23.59 50.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 316.23 168.58 78.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 316.23 168.58 78.71
Equity Share Capital 47.73 47.73 45.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.25 7.06 3.32
Diluted EPS 13.23 7.05 3.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.25 7.06 3.32
Diluted EPS 13.23 7.05 3.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Piramal Enter #Piramal Enterprises #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 01:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.