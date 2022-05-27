Piramal Enter Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 573.64 crore, up 16.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 573.64 crore in March 2022 up 16.22% from Rs. 493.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 316.23 crore in March 2022 up 301.77% from Rs. 78.71 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 534.52 crore in March 2022 up 68.33% from Rs. 317.54 crore in March 2021.

Piramal Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 13.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.32 in March 2021.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,855.90 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)