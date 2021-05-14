Piramal Enter Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 493.59 crore, down 50.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 493.59 crore in March 2021 down 50.08% from Rs. 988.71 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.71 crore in March 2021 up 116.25% from Rs. 484.28 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 317.54 crore in March 2021 down 1.52% from Rs. 322.45 crore in March 2020.

Piramal Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 3.32 in March 2021 from Rs. 21.02 in March 2020.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,694.75 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.75% returns over the last 6 months and 88.74% over the last 12 months.