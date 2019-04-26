Piramal Enter Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,012.61 crore, up 0.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,012.61 crore in March 2019 up 0.96% from Rs. 1,003.01 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.20 crore in March 2019 down 125.38% from Rs. 245.11 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 402.96 crore in March 2019 down 40.57% from Rs. 678.05 crore in March 2018.
Piramal Enter shares closed at 2,555.10 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 36.98% returns over the last 6 months and -0.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Piramal Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,012.61
|890.35
|1,003.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,012.61
|890.35
|1,003.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|193.50
|193.33
|202.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.06
|28.14
|24.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|92.57
|-41.39
|68.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|85.33
|110.12
|126.83
|Depreciation
|33.37
|33.13
|31.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|239.80
|184.26
|165.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|339.98
|382.76
|385.02
|Other Income
|29.61
|-63.72
|261.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|369.59
|319.04
|646.92
|Interest
|450.76
|417.30
|275.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-81.17
|-98.26
|371.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-81.17
|-98.26
|371.33
|Tax
|-18.97
|-30.79
|126.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-62.20
|-67.47
|245.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-62.20
|-67.47
|245.11
|Equity Share Capital
|36.89
|36.68
|36.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.13
|-3.40
|12.66
|Diluted EPS
|-3.13
|-3.40
|12.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.13
|-3.40
|12.66
|Diluted EPS
|-3.13
|-3.40
|12.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited