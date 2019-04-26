Piramal Enter Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,012.61 crore, up 0.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,012.61 crore in March 2019 up 0.96% from Rs. 1,003.01 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 62.20 crore in March 2019 down 125.38% from Rs. 245.11 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 402.96 crore in March 2019 down 40.57% from Rs. 678.05 crore in March 2018.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 2,555.10 on April 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given 36.98% returns over the last 6 months and -0.89% over the last 12 months.