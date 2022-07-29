 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piramal Enter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.27 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 513.27 crore in June 2022 up 0.1% from Rs. 512.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.08 crore in June 2022 down 47.15% from Rs. 53.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.69 crore in June 2022 down 21.72% from Rs. 247.42 crore in June 2021.

Piramal Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2021.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,839.15 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

Piramal Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 513.27 573.64 512.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 513.27 573.64 512.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.97 118.30 115.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 207.87 240.27 137.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.99 -97.61 -23.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.89 32.69 30.25
Depreciation 5.60 6.16 4.97
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 5.02 0.04 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 64.61 47.60 41.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 145.32 226.19 206.47
Other Income 42.77 302.17 35.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 188.09 528.36 242.45
Interest 155.72 167.76 183.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.37 360.60 58.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.37 360.60 58.99
Tax 4.29 44.37 5.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.08 316.23 53.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.08 316.23 53.13
Equity Share Capital 47.73 47.73 47.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 13.25 2.24
Diluted EPS 1.18 13.23 2.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 13.25 2.24
Diluted EPS 1.18 13.23 2.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:44 pm
