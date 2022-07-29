English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Piramal Enter Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.27 crore, up 0.1% Y-o-Y

    July 29, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 513.27 crore in June 2022 up 0.1% from Rs. 512.78 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.08 crore in June 2022 down 47.15% from Rs. 53.13 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.69 crore in June 2022 down 21.72% from Rs. 247.42 crore in June 2021.

    Piramal Enter EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in June 2021.

    Close

    Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,839.15 on July 28, 2022 (NSE)

    Piramal Enterprises
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations513.27573.64512.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations513.27573.64512.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.97118.30115.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods207.87240.27137.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.99-97.61-23.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.8932.6930.25
    Depreciation5.606.164.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies5.020.04--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses64.6147.6041.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax145.32226.19206.47
    Other Income42.77302.1735.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax188.09528.36242.45
    Interest155.72167.76183.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.37360.6058.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.37360.6058.99
    Tax4.2944.375.86
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.08316.2353.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.08316.2353.13
    Equity Share Capital47.7347.7347.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.1813.252.24
    Diluted EPS1.1813.232.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.1813.252.24
    Diluted EPS1.1813.232.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Piramal Enter #Piramal Enterprises #Results
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 06:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.