Piramal Enter Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 512.78 crore, down 37.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 512.78 crore in June 2021 down 37.27% from Rs. 817.41 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.13 crore in June 2021 up 135.71% from Rs. 22.54 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 247.42 crore in June 2021 down 30.43% from Rs. 355.65 crore in June 2020.

Piramal Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2020.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 2,814.75 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 78.35% returns over the last 6 months and 90.95% over the last 12 months.