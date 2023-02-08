Piramal Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,763.21 crore, up 503.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,763.21 crore in December 2022 up 503.17% from Rs. 623.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,892.20 crore in December 2022 up 1615.62% from Rs. 168.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,123.62 crore in December 2022 up 670.85% from Rs. 405.22 crore in December 2021.