Piramal Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,763.21 crore, up 503.17% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,763.21 crore in December 2022 up 503.17% from Rs. 623.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,892.20 crore in December 2022 up 1615.62% from Rs. 168.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,123.62 crore in December 2022 up 670.85% from Rs. 405.22 crore in December 2021.

Piramal Enterprises
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,763.21 455.04 623.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,763.21 455.04 623.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 82.71
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 114.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 29.03
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.59 20.77 29.86
Depreciation 8.47 6.88 5.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 615.70 950.20 41.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,104.45 -522.81 320.92
Other Income 10.70 20.82 78.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,115.15 -501.99 399.52
Interest 164.54 150.32 207.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,950.61 -652.31 192.17
Exceptional Items -- 452.30 --
P/L Before Tax 2,950.61 -200.01 192.17
Tax 58.41 -149.50 23.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,892.20 -50.51 168.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,892.20 -50.51 168.58
Equity Share Capital 47.73 47.73 47.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 121.18 -2.12 7.06
Diluted EPS 121.17 -2.12 7.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 121.18 -2.12 7.06
Diluted EPS 121.17 -2.12 7.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited