Piramal Enter Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 890.35 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 890.35 crore in December 2018 up 2.21% from Rs. 871.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.47 crore in December 2018 down 183.24% from Rs. 81.05 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 352.17 crore in December 2018 down 5.9% from Rs. 374.25 crore in December 2017.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 2,299.20 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.85% returns over the last 6 months and -16.54% over the last 12 months.