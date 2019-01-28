Piramal Enter Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 890.35 crore, up 2.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 890.35 crore in December 2018 up 2.21% from Rs. 871.06 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.47 crore in December 2018 down 183.24% from Rs. 81.05 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 352.17 crore in December 2018 down 5.9% from Rs. 374.25 crore in December 2017.
Piramal Enter shares closed at 2,299.20 on January 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.85% returns over the last 6 months and -16.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|Piramal Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|890.35
|904.94
|871.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|890.35
|904.94
|871.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|193.33
|207.71
|216.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|28.14
|19.26
|31.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-41.39
|-48.29
|-50.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|110.12
|104.64
|107.86
|Depreciation
|33.13
|32.84
|29.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|184.26
|106.10
|219.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|382.76
|482.68
|317.76
|Other Income
|-63.72
|293.59
|26.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|319.04
|776.27
|344.49
|Interest
|417.30
|331.64
|250.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-98.26
|444.63
|93.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-98.26
|444.63
|93.55
|Tax
|-30.79
|86.37
|12.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-67.47
|358.26
|81.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-67.47
|358.26
|81.05
|Equity Share Capital
|36.68
|36.20
|34.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|18.04
|4.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|17.96
|4.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|18.04
|4.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|17.96
|4.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited