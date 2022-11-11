Piramal Enter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,893.71 crore, down 39.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,893.71 crore in September 2022 down 39.02% from Rs. 3,105.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,536.39 crore in September 2022 down 466.53% from Rs. 419.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,826.65 crore in September 2022 down 208.59% from Rs. 1,682.22 crore in September 2021.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 811.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -57.59% returns over the last 6 months and -71.22% over the last 12 months.