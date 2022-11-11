 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Piramal Enter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,893.71 crore, down 39.02% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,893.71 crore in September 2022 down 39.02% from Rs. 3,105.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,536.39 crore in September 2022 down 466.53% from Rs. 419.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,826.65 crore in September 2022 down 208.59% from Rs. 1,682.22 crore in September 2021.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 811.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -57.59% returns over the last 6 months and -71.22% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,893.71 3,548.37 3,105.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,893.71 3,548.37 3,105.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 206.22 319.86
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 401.16 260.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -103.46 49.55
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 187.37 662.45 503.81
Depreciation 27.41 185.35 153.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- 160.70 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,595.51 625.39 417.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,916.58 1,410.56 1,400.77
Other Income 62.52 178.09 128.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,854.06 1,588.65 1,528.84
Interest 1,000.47 1,114.28 963.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2,854.53 474.37 565.67
Exceptional Items 452.30 -- -152.92
P/L Before Tax -2,402.23 474.37 412.75
Tax -693.75 157.59 102.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,708.48 316.78 309.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,708.48 316.78 309.98
Minority Interest -- 10.11 -7.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates 172.09 169.20 116.51
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1,536.39 496.09 419.17
Equity Share Capital 47.73 47.73 47.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -64.37 20.79 17.56
Diluted EPS -64.37 20.79 17.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -64.37 20.79 17.56
Diluted EPS -64.37 20.79 17.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am
