Piramal Enter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,893.71 crore, down 39.02% Y-o-Y
November 11, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,893.71 crore in September 2022 down 39.02% from Rs. 3,105.52 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,536.39 crore in September 2022 down 466.53% from Rs. 419.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,826.65 crore in September 2022 down 208.59% from Rs. 1,682.22 crore in September 2021.
Piramal Enter shares closed at 811.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -57.59% returns over the last 6 months and -71.22% over the last 12 months.
|Piramal Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,893.71
|3,548.37
|3,105.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,893.71
|3,548.37
|3,105.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|206.22
|319.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|401.16
|260.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-103.46
|49.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|187.37
|662.45
|503.81
|Depreciation
|27.41
|185.35
|153.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|160.70
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,595.51
|625.39
|417.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,916.58
|1,410.56
|1,400.77
|Other Income
|62.52
|178.09
|128.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,854.06
|1,588.65
|1,528.84
|Interest
|1,000.47
|1,114.28
|963.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2,854.53
|474.37
|565.67
|Exceptional Items
|452.30
|--
|-152.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,402.23
|474.37
|412.75
|Tax
|-693.75
|157.59
|102.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,708.48
|316.78
|309.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,708.48
|316.78
|309.98
|Minority Interest
|--
|10.11
|-7.32
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|172.09
|169.20
|116.51
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,536.39
|496.09
|419.17
|Equity Share Capital
|47.73
|47.73
|47.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-64.37
|20.79
|17.56
|Diluted EPS
|-64.37
|20.79
|17.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-64.37
|20.79
|17.56
|Diluted EPS
|-64.37
|20.79
|17.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited