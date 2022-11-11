English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Piramal Enter Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,893.71 crore, down 39.02% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,893.71 crore in September 2022 down 39.02% from Rs. 3,105.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,536.39 crore in September 2022 down 466.53% from Rs. 419.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,826.65 crore in September 2022 down 208.59% from Rs. 1,682.22 crore in September 2021.

    Piramal Enter shares closed at 811.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -57.59% returns over the last 6 months and -71.22% over the last 12 months.

    Piramal Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,893.713,548.373,105.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,893.713,548.373,105.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--206.22319.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods--401.16260.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---103.4649.55
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost187.37662.45503.81
    Depreciation27.41185.35153.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--160.70--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,595.51625.39417.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,916.581,410.561,400.77
    Other Income62.52178.09128.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,854.061,588.651,528.84
    Interest1,000.471,114.28963.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2,854.53474.37565.67
    Exceptional Items452.30---152.92
    P/L Before Tax-2,402.23474.37412.75
    Tax-693.75157.59102.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1,708.48316.78309.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1,708.48316.78309.98
    Minority Interest--10.11-7.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates172.09169.20116.51
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1,536.39496.09419.17
    Equity Share Capital47.7347.7347.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-64.3720.7917.56
    Diluted EPS-64.3720.7917.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-64.3720.7917.56
    Diluted EPS-64.3720.7917.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Piramal Enter #Piramal Enterprises #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 10:38 am