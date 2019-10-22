Piramal Enter Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3,603.56 crore, up 14.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,603.56 crore in September 2019 up 14.61% from Rs. 3,144.10 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 554.69 crore in September 2019 up 15.27% from Rs. 481.19 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,316.55 crore in September 2019 up 35.52% from Rs. 1,709.35 crore in September 2018.

Piramal Enter EPS has increased to Rs. 27.90 in September 2019 from Rs. 24.23 in September 2018.

Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,556.85 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.25% returns over the last 6 months and -17.80% over the last 12 months.