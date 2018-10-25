Piramal Enter Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,144.10 crore, Up 23.99% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Piramal Enterprises are: Net Sales at Rs 3,144.10 crore in September 2018 Up 23.99% from Rs. 2,535.86 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 481.19 crore in September 2018 Up 25.31% from Rs. 384.00 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,709.35 crore in September 2018 Up 27.06% from Rs. 1,345.28 crore in September 2017. Piramal Enter EPS has Increased to Rs. 24.23 in September 2018 from Rs. 22.25 in September 2017. Piramal Enter shares closed at 1,934.90 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.66% returns over the last 6 months and -28.92% over the last 12 months. Piramal Enterprises Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,144.10 2,902.49 2,535.86 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,144.10 2,902.49 2,535.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 312.36 282.95 285.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 136.64 53.97 106.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -112.01 -5.45 -13.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 554.81 535.45 458.14 Depreciation 123.36 128.79 129.33 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 599.26 508.90 429.01 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,529.68 1,397.88 1,140.56 Other Income 56.31 14.43 75.39 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,585.99 1,412.31 1,215.95 Interest 1,016.18 909.08 724.71 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 569.81 503.23 491.24 Exceptional Items -- -452.25 -- P/L Before Tax 569.81 50.98 491.24 Tax 162.78 181.02 189.75 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 407.03 -130.04 301.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 407.03 -130.04 301.49 Minority Interest 0.77 0.87 0.40 Share Of P/L Of Associates 73.39 60.23 82.11 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 481.19 -68.94 384.00 Equity Share Capital 36.20 36.12 34.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 24.23 -3.47 22.25 Diluted EPS 24.13 -3.47 22.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 24.23 -3.47 22.25 Diluted EPS 24.13 -3.47 22.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 25, 2018 03:45 pm