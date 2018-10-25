Piramal Enter Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3,144.10 crore, Up 23.99% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,144.10 2,902.49 2,535.86 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,144.10 2,902.49 2,535.86 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 312.36 282.95 285.83 Purchase of Traded Goods 136.64 53.97 106.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -112.01 -5.45 -13.87 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 554.81 535.45 458.14 Depreciation 123.36 128.79 129.33 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 599.26 508.90 429.01 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,529.68 1,397.88 1,140.56 Other Income 56.31 14.43 75.39 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,585.99 1,412.31 1,215.95 Interest 1,016.18 909.08 724.71 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 569.81 503.23 491.24 Exceptional Items -- -452.25 -- P/L Before Tax 569.81 50.98 491.24 Tax 162.78 181.02 189.75 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 407.03 -130.04 301.49 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 407.03 -130.04 301.49 Minority Interest 0.77 0.87 0.40 Share Of P/L Of Associates 73.39 60.23 82.11 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 481.19 -68.94 384.00 Equity Share Capital 36.20 36.12 34.51 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 24.23 -3.47 22.25 Diluted EPS 24.13 -3.47 22.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 24.23 -3.47 22.25 Diluted EPS 24.13 -3.47 22.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited